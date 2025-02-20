Today’s Headlines for Thursday, February 20

Sponsored by:

• Shocker! A sensible passage about the $770M transit fiscal cliff from the Tribune's editorial on the new state budget

• More coverage of Council's vote to disregard data from other cities and maintain dangerous speed limit (Sun-Times, Block Club, WTTW, Axios, Crain's)

• Infiniti driver fatally struck Derrick Davis, 54, crossing 7-lane Rte. 59 near Aurora's Fox Valley Mall Tuesday around 8:45 AM, no citations (ABC)

• "Metra Board approves $8.7 million contract for 115th Station rehab"

• Driver charged with reckless homicide and DUI following collision with Metra Electric Line train that killed one person and injured three, including the motorist

• Block Club: "'Car Flippers' Beware: City Approves Crackdown On Unlicensed Sellers Gobbling Up Street Parking'"

• Zoning Committee approves 29-story tower with eighty $1-7M condos at 1325 W. Fulton St., 0.4 miles from Pink/Green 'L' stop (Block Club)

• 44 affordable units, 11 car spots, coming to 6301 S. Western in Chicago Lawn neighborhood, at intersection of two priority bus lines (Block Club)

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA.

Thanks to all the readers who have donated so far to help Streetsblog Chicago raise $65K, to help keep the site moving forward during a likely challenging 2025-26. After launching our fund drive on December 2, we're currently at $39,026 with $25,974 to go, and working on securing a major grant to complete our budget for 2025-26. If you appreciate what we do, please consider making a tax-exempt contribution here. Thank you for your support!

– John Greenfield, editor-in-chief