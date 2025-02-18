Skip to Content
Streetsblog Chicago home
Streetsblog Chicago home
Log In
Today's stories are presented by
Sponsored by Roscoe Village Bikes

Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, February 18

8:58 AM CST on February 18, 2025

Image: Copenhaganize.com

Sponsored by:

• Reckless homicide charges for driver, 23, who crossed into oncoming lanes Sunday 4:09 AM in Barrington, killing Glenview Officer Robert Fryc, 43 (Tribune)

• At least 3 drivers involved in crash around 6:20 AM at Dixie Highway near 162nd Street in Markham (Tribune)

• 2 dogs in good condition after suffering shocks walking across manhole cover at Ontario/Dearborn in River North (CBS)

• Downtown 'L' trains disrupted during Monday evening rush due to suspicious package (CBS)

• Metra: BNSF trains may be operating 20-25 minutes behind schedule this morning due to emergency rail repairs near LaGrange Road Station (ABC)

• Two-building, 89-unit Encuentro Square affordable apartments complex, 3745 W. Cortland St. at west end of The 606, opened Saturday (Block Club)

• Bike Winter Art Show at Agitator Gallery, 3851 W. Fullerton, features the "flip bike" of advocate Travis Duffey, who died last year. Exhibit closes Fri. 2/28.

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA.

donate button

Thanks to all the readers who have donated so far to help Streetsblog Chicago raise $65K, to help keep the site moving forward during a likely challenging 2025-26. After launching our fund drive on December 2, we're currently at $38,991 with $26,009 to go, and working on securing a major grant to complete our budget for 2025-26. If you appreciate what we do, please consider making a tax-exempt contribution here. Thank you for your support!

– John Greenfield, editor-in-chief

John Greenfield

In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John writes about transportation and other topics for additional local publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city on foot, bike, bus, and 'L' train.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog Chicago

Traffic Safety

A new Illinois bill would assert that people on bikes are “intended” users of every roadway in the state where it’s legal to ride

February 18, 2025
Traffic Safety

Cook County, CMAP, and CDOT have teamed up on a Safety Action Plan to prevent traffic injuries and deaths

February 17, 2025
RTA

RTA chief says the agency should get more authority over fares, service quality, and capital investment for Chicagoland transit

Executive Director Leanne Redden's comments were made during a recent Transit Is the Answer Coalition discussion of strategies to avoid the fiscal cliff.

February 16, 2025
See all posts