Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, February 18

• Reckless homicide charges for driver, 23, who crossed into oncoming lanes Sunday 4:09 AM in Barrington, killing Glenview Officer Robert Fryc, 43 (Tribune)

• At least 3 drivers involved in crash around 6:20 AM at Dixie Highway near 162nd Street in Markham (Tribune)

• 2 dogs in good condition after suffering shocks walking across manhole cover at Ontario/Dearborn in River North (CBS)

• Downtown 'L' trains disrupted during Monday evening rush due to suspicious package (CBS)

• Metra: BNSF trains may be operating 20-25 minutes behind schedule this morning due to emergency rail repairs near LaGrange Road Station (ABC)

• Two-building, 89-unit Encuentro Square affordable apartments complex, 3745 W. Cortland St. at west end of The 606, opened Saturday (Block Club)

• Bike Winter Art Show at Agitator Gallery, 3851 W. Fullerton, features the "flip bike" of advocate Travis Duffey, who died last year. Exhibit closes Fri. 2/28.

