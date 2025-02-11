Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, February 11

Sponsored by:

• Transportation committee to consider measure to require CTA president nominees to testify in front of alderpeople (Daily Line)

• SUV driver killed after striking a tree and parked cars, vehicle split into multiple pieces, Sunday night near 120th/Halsted in West Pullman (CBS)

• Most CTA Green Line service returned Monday evening after train derailed at 63rd/Halsted. DePaul's Schwieterman says, "This is a wakeup call." (CBS)

• Photos released of 3 suspects in battery and robbery of man around on 2/3 3:55 AM on Red Line train at 63rd Street (FOX)

• McKinley Park, Brighton Park residents can choose how to spend $1.5M on infra funds, including bike-ped projects, in 12th Ward PB election (Block Club)

• Block Club: "Cabrini-Green Lot Vacant For 50 Years Closer To Being Redeveloped With Mixed-Income Apartments"

• Tribune: Chicago Winter Bike Swap in St. Charles helps get cyclists "ready to hit the trails"

