Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, February 11

8:59 AM CST on February 11, 2025

Image: Copenhaganize.com

• Transportation committee to consider measure to require CTA president nominees to testify in front of alderpeople (Daily Line)

• SUV driver killed after striking a tree and parked cars, vehicle split into multiple pieces, Sunday night near 120th/Halsted in West Pullman (CBS)

• Most CTA Green Line service returned Monday evening after train derailed at 63rd/Halsted. DePaul's Schwieterman says, "This is a wakeup call." (CBS)

• Photos released of 3 suspects in battery and robbery of man around on 2/3 3:55 AM on Red Line train at 63rd Street (FOX)

• McKinley Park, Brighton Park residents can choose how to spend $1.5M on infra funds, including bike-ped projects, in 12th Ward PB election (Block Club)

Block Club: "Cabrini-Green Lot Vacant For 50 Years Closer To Being Redeveloped With Mixed-Income Apartments"

Tribune: Chicago Winter Bike Swap in St. Charles helps get cyclists "ready to hit the trails"

Thanks to all the readers who have donated so far to help Streetsblog Chicago raise $65K, to help keep the site moving forward during a likely challenging 2025-26. After launching our fund drive on December 2, we're currently at $38,745 with $26,255 to go, and working on securing a major grant to complete our budget for 2025-26. If you appreciate what we do, please consider making a tax-exempt contribution here. Thank you for your support!

– John Greenfield, editor-in-chief

