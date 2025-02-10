Today’s Headlines for Monday, February 10

Sponsored by:

• Tribune: "The United Center hasn’t been served by a Pink Line station since it opened. Could redevelopment plans change that?"

• 1 motorists killed, 2 injured in high-speed crash in Dunning neighborhood (ABC)

• Court rules CTA not liable for death of Felon Smith, 37, while trying to receive cellphone from 69th Red Line tracks in 2019 (NBC)

• CTA Green Line service suspended due to "stalled train" at 63rd/Halsted in Englewood, passengers evacuated via fire ladder (CBS)

• CTA 91 Austin buses temporarily rerouted due to house fire at Waveland/ Marmora in Portage Park (ABC)

• Block Club: "Washington Park Community Center Project Gets $5 Million Boost From City"

• Should Lake Michigan be renamed Lake Illinois? (Crain's)

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA.

Thanks to all the readers who have donated so far to help Streetsblog Chicago raise $65K, to help keep the site moving forward during a likely challenging 2025-26. After launching our fund drive on December 2, we're currently at $38,726 with $26,274 to go, and working on securing a major grant to complete our budget for 2025-26. If you appreciate what we do, please consider making a tax-exempt contribution here. Thank you for your support!

– John Greenfield, editor-in-chief