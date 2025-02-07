Skip to Content
Today’s Headlines for Friday, February 7

10:33 AM CST on February 7, 2025

Image: Copenhaganize.com

Sen. Villivilam and Clean Jobs Coalition, who previously called for merging transit agencies, back new bill calling for big changes but not a merger (WTTW)

• Op-ed by labor leaders backing the new bill: "We've given the Legislature a blueprint to meet public transit challenges" (Crain's)

• Forest Park's Mayor Hoskins throws support behind merging CTA, Metra, Pace (Forest Park Review)

• $27 million settlement proposed for family of Angela Park, who was hit the door of an SUV whose driver was fleeing police (Sun-Times)

• Metra UP-W service disrupted after driver gets car stuck on tracks near Elmhurst (ABC)

CTA: "There Is No Better Way to Travel to the Nation’s Biggest Auto Show Than By Bus or Train!" Yep, transit is the best way to see death machines there.

• Block Club: "Blue Azul Center Will Bring Mental Health And Fitness Services To Vacant Auburn Gresham Land"

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA.

– John Greenfield, editor-in-chief

John Greenfield

In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John writes about transportation and other topics for additional local publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city on foot, bike, bus, and 'L' train.

