Today’s Headlines for Friday, February 7

Sponsored by:

• Sen. Villivilam and Clean Jobs Coalition, who previously called for merging transit agencies, back new bill calling for big changes but not a merger (WTTW)

• Op-ed by labor leaders backing the new bill: "We've given the Legislature a blueprint to meet public transit challenges" (Crain's)

• Forest Park's Mayor Hoskins throws support behind merging CTA, Metra, Pace (Forest Park Review)

• $27 million settlement proposed for family of Angela Park, who was hit the door of an SUV whose driver was fleeing police (Sun-Times)

• Metra UP-W service disrupted after driver gets car stuck on tracks near Elmhurst (ABC)

• CTA: "There Is No Better Way to Travel to the Nation’s Biggest Auto Show Than By Bus or Train!" Yep, transit is the best way to see death machines there.

• Block Club: "Blue Azul Center Will Bring Mental Health And Fitness Services To Vacant Auburn Gresham Land"

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA.

Thanks to all the readers who have donated so far to help Streetsblog Chicago raise $65K, to help keep the site moving forward during a likely challenging 2025-26. After launching our fund drive on December 2, we're currently at $38,681 with $26,319 to go, and working on securing a major grant to complete our budget for 2025-26. If you appreciate what we do, please consider making a tax-exempt contribution here. Thank you for your support!

– John Greenfield, editor-in-chief