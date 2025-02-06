Skip to Content
Today’s Headlines for Thursday, February 6

9:29 AM CST on February 6, 2025

Image: Copenhaganize.com

• Tribune editorial: An ode to Chicago[land]’s unappreciated suburban commuters

Tribune letter: "Sterling Bay’s proposal to build transit-friendly housing, almost a fourth of which will be affordable, is worth celebrating."

• Icy conditions lead to crashes, road closures, including WB I-88 in DeKalb (ABC)

• Driver, 32, died after veering off road in Jaguar and striking light pole Sunday around 3:45 AM on Illinois Route 59 and Meridian Parkway in Aurora (ABC)

• Bus driver struck and critically injured female Loyola student, 18, Tuesday around 8 AM at intersection of Kenmore ped mall and Sheridan (Phoenix)

• WTTW: "Aggressive Braking and Slippery Conditions, Not Alcohol, Cited as Causes for 2023 CTA Yellow Line Crash"

• Park district is recruiting Chicago youth 16 and older for 2025 Junior Bike Ambassador "mentorships" – contact juniorbikeambassadors[at]gmail.com

• North Branch Works hosts webinar on infrastructure & development projects, including Chicago/Halsted viaduct, Division St. bridge on 2/20, 10 AM

– John Greenfield, editor-in-chief

