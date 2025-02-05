Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, February 5

• Rep. Chuy Garcia, Sen. Villalam, and People's Lobby make pitches for better Chicagoland transit, including Metropolitan Mobility Act (Active Trans)

• Access Living: Next CTA president must keep up the fight for accessibility (Sun-Times)

• 1 injured in rollover crash on inbound Eisenhower Expy. near Lawndale, Illinois State Police say (ABC)

• CPD: There have been 5 reported robberies this year on Red Line trains near 47th station in Fuller Park, no arrests (ABC)

• Block Club: "Ice Storm To Hit Chicago, Making Roads Dangerous Until Sun Returns Thursday"

• Block Club: "What Did You Think Of Chicago’s Latest Unofficial Neighborhood Map?"

• Former SBC contributor Ariel Parella: "Lots Of People Think They Live In Logan Square And Humboldt Park … But They Don't" (Block Club)

