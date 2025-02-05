Skip to Content
Streetsblog Chicago home
Streetsblog Chicago home
Log In
Today's stories are presented by
Today's Headlines

Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, February 5

9:00 AM CST on February 5, 2025

Image: Copenhaganize.com

Rep. Chuy Garcia, Sen. Villalam, and People's Lobby make pitches for better Chicagoland transit, including Metropolitan Mobility Act (Active Trans)

• Access Living: Next CTA president must keep up the fight for accessibility (Sun-Times)

• 1 injured in rollover crash on inbound Eisenhower Expy. near Lawndale, Illinois State Police say (ABC)

• CPD: There have been 5 reported robberies this year on Red Line trains near 47th station in Fuller Park, no arrests (ABC)

• Block Club: "Ice Storm To Hit Chicago, Making Roads Dangerous Until Sun Returns Thursday"

• Block Club: "What Did You Think Of Chicago’s Latest Unofficial Neighborhood Map?"

• Former SBC contributor Ariel Parella: "Lots Of People Think They Live In Logan Square And Humboldt Park … But They Don't" (Block Club)

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA.

donate button

Thanks to all the readers who have donated so far to help Streetsblog Chicago raise $65K, to help keep the site moving forward during a likely challenging 2025-26. After launching our fund drive on December 2, we're currently at $38,681 with $26,319 to go, and working on securing a major grant to complete our budget for 2025-26. If you appreciate what we do, please consider making a tax-exempt contribution here. Thank you for your support!

– John Greenfield, editor-in-chief

John Greenfield

In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John writes about transportation and other topics for additional local publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city on foot, bike, bus, and 'L' train.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog Chicago

Bike shops

A brief history of an outside-the-box cycle shop: Urban, Uptown, and now Broadway Bikes

February 5, 2025
Illinois Legislature

Sen. Ram Villalam on transit funding, and the recent research trip to Germany: “It really showcased how integrated public transit is possible.”

February 4, 2025
Sustainable Transportation Advocacy

Partying like it’s 2025: CTAction’s Dorval Carter retirement celebration heralds a new era for Chicago transit

February 4, 2025
See all posts