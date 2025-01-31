Today’s Headlines for Friday, January 31

Sponsored by:

• RTA: "Regional transit ridership hits post-pandemic high in 2024; 11 percent jump from 2023"

• Man was arguing with 2 men, 51 and 30, Thursday around 10:30 PM on Clark/Lake platform when he stabbed them in face, chest and fled (CBS)

• Lionel Barrow from Abundant Housing: Hopkins blocking Old Town TOD is an example of how "aldermanic prerogative is hurting our city" (City That Works)

• If you're upset by NIMBYs blocking 100 affordable transit-friendly units in Old town, sign this (non-developer-afiliated) letter of support (Michael McClean)

• "CTA Workforce Outreach Event Offers Gateway to Careers in Construction"

• Whether Your Journeys Take You to a Magical Kingdom or the Loop, Let CTA Be Your Ride Around Town"

"CTA and Metra Are Your Best Rides to the 2025 Chicago Auto Show"

Thanks to all the readers who have donated so far to help Streetsblog Chicago raise $65K, to help keep the site moving forward during a likely challenging 2025-26. After launching our fund drive on December 2, we're currently at $38,251 with $26,749 to go, and working on securing a major grant to complete our budget for 2025-26. If you appreciate what we do, please consider making a tax-exempt contribution here. Thank you for your support!

– John Greenfield, editor-in-chief