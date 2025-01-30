Skip to Content
Today’s Headlines for Thursday, January 30

8:48 AM CST on January 30, 2025

Image: Copenhagenize.com

• City officials dispute legality of Trump’s federal grant pause, impact on city budget uncertain (The Daily Line)

• Chicago restores busing for more magnet school students (Chalkbeat)

• Ways to make the United Center mega-project a success for pedestrians (Strong Towns)

• Amtrak’s Borealis train between the Twin Cities and Chicago has maintained steady ridership (Daily Cardinal)

• Repair your broken things (and bikes) at the Chicago Tool Library (Rebellious Mag)

• 11 things to do outside in Chicago this February (Block Club)

• Bike Index annual report shows bike thefts increased in 2024 (Bicycle Retailer)

• Pedestrian bridge over Fox River in Aurora closed until fall (Tribune)

• Can't stand Chicago winter? Try jumping into the lake every day (Sun-Times)

Thanks to all the readers who have donated so far to help Streetsblog Chicago raise $65K, to help keep the site moving forward during a likely challenging 2025-26. After launching our fund drive on December 2, we're currently at $37,736 with $27,264 to go, and working on securing a major grant to complete our budget for 2025-26. If you appreciate what we do, please consider making a tax-exempt contribution here. Thank you for your support!

– John Greenfield, editor-in-chief

