Today’s Headlines for Thursday, January 30

• City officials dispute legality of Trump’s federal grant pause, impact on city budget uncertain (The Daily Line)

• Chicago restores busing for more magnet school students (Chalkbeat)

• Ways to make the United Center mega-project a success for pedestrians (Strong Towns)

• Amtrak’s Borealis train between the Twin Cities and Chicago has maintained steady ridership (Daily Cardinal)

• Repair your broken things (and bikes) at the Chicago Tool Library (Rebellious Mag)

• 11 things to do outside in Chicago this February (Block Club)

• Bike Index annual report shows bike thefts increased in 2024 (Bicycle Retailer)

• Pedestrian bridge over Fox River in Aurora closed until fall (Tribune)

• Can't stand Chicago winter? Try jumping into the lake every day (Sun-Times)

