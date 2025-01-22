Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, January 22

Sponsored by:

• Sun-Times: What happens when it's so cold in Chicago that CTA rails crack?

• 3 males attacked and robbed CTA passenger on Red Line 1/2 around 2:30 AM on Red Line at 69th after he asked them to stop smoking (Sun-Times)

• Longtime Chicago cycling advocate "Flip Bike Travis" Duffy recently passed away, will be honored in March at the St. Ratrick's chopper bike fest. (CCM)

• People for Bikes: "Supporting Better Biking in Chicago With the Active Transportation Alliance"

• Equiticity releases a thank you video with an update on the mobility justice group's 2024 End of Year Fundraising Campaign.

• WTTW's Geoffrey Baer: "How To Explore The Chicago River: On Foot, By Boat, By Bike"

• Unlike some 'L' platform heaters, CTAction's party celebrating Dorval Carter's retirement is gonna be lit. 1/31, 7 PM at Emporium, 2363 N. Milwaukee in Logan

• 40th annual Transport Chicago conference 6/13 at Voco hotel near Merchandise Mart. Call for Proposals form due Sunday 2/16.

• Transport Chicago's kickoff celebration, open to public and free to attend, Tuesday 2/4, 5:30 to 7:30 PM at Pilot Project, 2140 N. Milwaukee in Logan

