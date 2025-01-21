Skip to Content
Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, January 21

8:57 AM CST on January 21, 2025

Image: Copenhagenize.com

• Letter to Tribune from ATA's Amy Rynell: A 25 mph speed limit is a proven solution to lowering the risk of pedestrian deaths

• Letters to Sun-Times: An Old Town reader and a union steward weigh in on the state of the CTA

• Driver crashed around 4:30 AM at West Lake Avenue and Pfingsten Road in Glenview, vehicle was in flames, and 3 people inside were killed (Tribune)

• CPD releases images of pickup whose driver injured female pedestrian, 27, crossing Division at Damen in Wicker Park on 12/23 around 8:30 PM (ABC)

• Video shows flames coming from Metra train near West Chicago (FOX)

• Chicago's Amtrak station is one of two American passenger rail stops mentioned by The Travel as needing to be revamped (which it it will be)

• Block Club: "Bloomingdale Trail Extension Delayed, Now Expected By Late 2027"

• Mount Prospect pedestrian bridge still faces funding gap (Daily Herald)

• Reader: A Chicago DJ from Ghana invents an e-bike for the people

• Strong Towns Chicago Watch Party: "Why is Chicago Broke?" Wednesday, 1/22, 6-7:30 PM, Near North Branch library 310 W. Division St.

Strong Towns members meet to discuss Daniel Kay Hertz' "The Battle of Lincoln Park" Saturday 1/25, 11 AM at Kapej Coffee, 1447 N Sedgwick St.

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA.

After launching our fund drive on December 2, we're currently at $37,328 with $27,672 to go, and working on securing a major grant to complete our budget for 2025-26.

– John Greenfield, editor-in-chief

