Today’s Headlines for Thursday, January 16

• CTA chief of staff Nora Leerhsen to become acting president after Dorval Carter’s retirement (Tribune, Sun-Times, WTTW, CBS, ABC)

• Downtown bike- and bus-lane ticketing program generates more than 3,500 warnings and violations in its first weeks (Tribune)

• Speed limit reduction ordinance stalls out for second time (Crain's)

• Push to lower Chicago’s default speed limit to 25 mph hits a red light (WTTW)

• Some transit agencies signal support of RTA's plan for increased authority as alternate to merger (Sun-Times)

• 44-story Old Town tower inches closer to a decision (Block Club)

• Reinsdorfs, Wirtzes unveil look at $7B Near West Side makeover (The Real Deal)

• A Chicago DJ from Ghana invents an e-bike for the people (Reader)

• Proposed zoning changes could bring more density to Far North Side corridor (Crain's)

• Envision Evanston plan, which could increase density, gets timeline extended (Tribune)

• Sterling Bay's Lincoln Park project gets community support, despite city pushback (Sun-Times)

• 100% affordable apartments proposal in Irving Park gets City Council approval (Block Club)

• 23-story apartment tower on vacant lot near Goose Island (CoStar)

Thanks to all the readers who have donated so far to help Streetsblog Chicago raise $65K, to help keep the site moving forward during a likely challenging 2025-26. After launching our fund drive on December 2, we're currently at $37,276, with $27,724 to go, and working on securing a major grant to complete our budget for 2025-26. If you appreciate what we do, please consider making a tax-exempt contribution here. Thank you for your support!

– John Greenfield, editor-in-chief