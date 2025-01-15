Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Today's Headlines for Wednesday, January 15

8:41 AM CST on January 15, 2025

Image: Copenhagenize.com

• Chicago officials pitch $1.5 billion plan to fix transit woes (Bloomberg)

• Tribune editorial board comes out against Ald. La Spata's 25 mph speed limit ordinance

• RTA wants lawmakers to boost its authority to oversee, coordinate Chicago-area transit (WTTW)

• RTA proposes more bus and train service, fare hikes and stronger central agency as lawmakers prepare to debate future of transit (Tribune)

• Chicago City Council to vote on reducing speed limits on city streets (NBC)

• RTA seeks expanded authority over CTA, Metra, Pace as solution to transit 'fiscal cliff' (Sun-Times)

• Eric Zorn: Chicago should lower default speed limit to 25 mph (WGN)

• RTA pitches Springfield on $1.5B revamp to save and even enhance service (Crain's)

• RTA proposes universal fares, more trains, cost cuts to counter merger plan (Daily Herald)

• $1.9 billion funding agreement approved for Red Line Extension (Urbanize)

• Chicago sees record shared bike and scooter use (Planetizen)

• As CTA boss Dorval Carter steps down, 10 investigations you should read (Block Club)

• The Lonely Planet guide to Chicago’s Millennium Park

Thanks to all the readers who have donated so far to help Streetsblog Chicago raise $65K, to help keep the site moving forward during a likely challenging 2025-26. After launching our fund drive on December 2, we're currently at $37,276, with $27,724 to go, and working on securing a major grant to complete our budget for 2025-26. If you appreciate what we do, please consider making a tax-exempt contribution here. Thank you for your support!

– John Greenfield, editor-in-chief

