Today’s Headlines for Monday, January 13

• Active Transportation Alliance: Here's how to tell your alder we must lower Chicago's speed limit to 25 at Wednesday's full City Council vote

• Tribune: "Ahead of CTA fiscal cliff, Mayor Brandon Johnson warns Springfield not to hold Chicago hostage for 'political gain'"

• Tribune: "Debate over the future of CTA, Metra, Pace, RTA to heat up in Springfield this year"

• CTA secures nearly $2B funding agreement for Red Line extension project (CBS)

• Letters: CTA leaders should actually ride transit on a regular basis; Despite Trib editorial, NYC-style congestion pricing would be good for Chicago (Tribune)

• Driver fatally struck male pedestrian Sunday around 5:50 AM at River Oaks Drive near Paxton Avenue in Calumet City (ABC)

• Driver killed after Metra UP-NW train hits vehicle Saturday around 6:30 PM near Norwood Park station (NBC)

• Sun-Times: Charges are pending for wrong-way driver who crashed into CTA bus around 12:05 AM at Jackson/Dearbon, injuring 3 people

• Police: Driver may have had medical emergency, crashed into dining room of McDonald's Tuesday around 4:30 PM near I-55 exit in Joliet (Patch)

• West Town Bikes students told the Tribune that while they appreciate the many benefits cycling, their routes don’t always feel safe (Tribune)

• Tribune: Can Chicago make its streets safe for students to walk and bike to school?

• Block Club: "Kennedy Express Lanes Reopen, But More Closures Coming This Spring"

• Patch: "Northern Exposure: Why Chicago's northwest suburbs are a bright spot for new multifamily development"

