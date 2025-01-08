Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, January 8

Sponsored by:

• Nice! "Chicago ‘Should Explore’ Congestion Tax To Reduce Traffic, Mayor Says" (Block Club)

• Sun-Times: To get CTA back on track in 2025, fix its crime and financial problems

• Tribune: CTA to lock in federal funding for Red Line extension before Trump takes office

• Chicago residents weigh in on why alderpersons should follow the lead of peer cities and pass a 25 mph speed limit (Active Trans)

• SUV driver struck a semi head-on, truck slid into bus shelter and seriously injured pedestrian Tuesday around 3:30 AM at 67th/Western (NBC)

• Driver struck back of another vehicle, crashed into McDonald's, injuring a person in the building Tuesday around 4:15 PM in Joliet (ABC)

• Sun-Times: Chicago police search for group wanted in string of CTA Red Line robberies from 12/20-29 on South Side

• How to report issues and get help on the CTA (Axios)

• LMCS: Metra trains on Union Pacific Northwest line bound for McHenry County delayed due to police activity

• CBS: CTA trains require a lot of power, but only 11% is currently from renewable sources

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA.

Thanks to all the readers who have donated so far to help Streetsblog Chicago raise $65K, to help keep the site moving forward during a likely challenging 2025-26. After launching our fund drive on December 2, we're currently at $36,711, with $28,289 to go, and working on securing a major grant to complete our budget for 2025-26. If you appreciate what we do, please consider making a tax-exempt contribution here. Thank you for your support!

– John Greenfield, editor-in-chief