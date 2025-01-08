Skip to Content
Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, January 8

8:59 AM CST on January 8, 2025

• Nice! "Chicago ‘Should Explore’ Congestion Tax To Reduce Traffic, Mayor Says" (Block Club)

Sun-Times: To get CTA back on track in 2025, fix its crime and financial problems

• Tribune: CTA to lock in federal funding for Red Line extension before Trump takes office

• Chicago residents weigh in on why alderpersons should follow the lead of peer cities and pass a 25 mph speed limit (Active Trans)

• SUV driver struck a semi head-on, truck slid into bus shelter and seriously injured pedestrian Tuesday around 3:30 AM at 67th/Western (NBC)

• Driver struck back of another vehicle, crashed into McDonald's, injuring a person in the building Tuesday around 4:15 PM in Joliet (ABC)

Sun-Times: Chicago police search for group wanted in string of CTA Red Line robberies from 12/20-29 on South Side

• How to report issues and get help on the CTA (Axios)

LMCS: Metra trains on Union Pacific Northwest line bound for McHenry County delayed due to police activity

• CBS: CTA trains require a lot of power, but only 11% is currently from renewable sources

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA.

