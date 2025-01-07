Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, January 7

• Block Club looks at how lower speed limits have worked in NYC, Boston, Seattle and Portland, plus San Francisco and Los Angeles

• Tribune: "CTA discontinues use of some social media accounts, drawing consternation from users: 'Embarassing'"

• Daughter of Andrew Wells, 75, killed by hit-and-run driver on 1/11/21 on Laramie in Austin, renews effort to find motorist, including $1K reward (ABC)

• Pulaski business owners invited to sign letter to electeds, urging them to replace bollards with permanent infra to reduce the amount of crashes

• Chicago, Bike Grid Now! hosts the public online talk, "Let's Get a Bike Grid: A Community Organizer Training" this Wednesday 1/8, 6-7:30 PM. RSVP here.

• John will discuss SBC's Bike Lane Fest 2024 at ATA Advocacy Connect event this Friday 1/10, noon to 1 PM on Zoom. RSVP here.

• Call for artwork submissions by 2/9 for the 2025 Chicago Bike Winter Art Show 2/15 to 2/28 at Agitator Gallery 3851 W. Fullerton Ave in Logan Square

