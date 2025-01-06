Skip to Content
Today’s Headlines for Monday, January 6

9:11 AM CST on January 6, 2025

Image: Copenhagenize.com

• WTTW: "Black, Latino and Older Chicagoans More Likely to Die in Traffic Crashes, Data Shows"

• Statement from agency: "CTA has decided to suspend the use of its general information (@cta) and service alerts (@ctaAlerts) accounts on Twitter" (ABC)

Ald. Vasquez blasts the CTA as "Reactive, irresponsible, and unaccountable," for leaving Twitter altogether after backlash for pulling its alerts account

• Gary Police arrested driver in connection with hit-and-run killing of Eunikue Roberson, 17, possibly riding an e-scooter, early Saturday morning (Tribune)

• Driver crashed into machine used by a crew working on possible broken water main, injuring worker, Saturday near 4300 block of Golf Road in Skokie (ABC)

• Illinois State Police investigating 2 Chicagoland traffic crashes over holiday weekend in which driver's violated "Scott’s Law" and struck squad cars (FOX)

Block Club: "Why 2024 Was Chicago’s Warmest Year In History"

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA.

