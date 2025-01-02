Skip to Content
Today’s Headlines for Thursday, January 2

8:59 AM CST on January 2, 2025

Image: Copenhagenize.com

• Chicago Skyway tolls increased yesterday (Block Club)

• Male pedestrian fatally struck by Metra UP-N train today around 8:40 AM on border of Waukegan and North Chicago, causing extensive delays (Sun-Times)

• Hit-and-run driver, 22, who destroyed Niles pizzeria sentenced to year in prison, will owe restitution to eatery and rental car company (Herald Palladium)

• CPD seeks 2 suspects who allegedly stabbed and robbed Green Line passenger 12/24 around 9 PM at Pulaski stop in West Garfield Park (ABC)

• Handoff of Metra Union Pacific lines to Metra delayed again (Railfan & Railroad)

• Crain's: "Trump, the stadium chase, hybrid offices: How these factors and more will shape Chicago real estate in 2025"

• Block Club: "Century-Old Railroad Tracks In Lincoln Park Are Being Removed, But Their History Remains"

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA.

Thanks to all the readers who have donated so far to help Streetsblog Chicago raise $65K, to help keep the site moving forward during a likely challenging 2025-26. After launching our fund drive on December 2, we're currently at $35,092, with $29,908 to go, and working on securing a major grant to complete our budget for the next year. If you appreciate what we do, please consider making a tax-exempt contribution here. Thank you for your support!

– John Greenfield, editor-in-chief

– John Greenfield, editor-in-chief

