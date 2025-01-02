Today’s Headlines for Thursday, January 2

Sponsored by:

• Chicago Skyway tolls increased yesterday (Block Club)

• Male pedestrian fatally struck by Metra UP-N train today around 8:40 AM on border of Waukegan and North Chicago, causing extensive delays (Sun-Times)

• Hit-and-run driver, 22, who destroyed Niles pizzeria sentenced to year in prison, will owe restitution to eatery and rental car company (Herald Palladium)

• CPD seeks 2 suspects who allegedly stabbed and robbed Green Line passenger 12/24 around 9 PM at Pulaski stop in West Garfield Park (ABC)

• Handoff of Metra Union Pacific lines to Metra delayed again (Railfan & Railroad)

• Crain's: "Trump, the stadium chase, hybrid offices: How these factors and more will shape Chicago real estate in 2025"

• Block Club: "Century-Old Railroad Tracks In Lincoln Park Are Being Removed, But Their History Remains"

– John Greenfield, editor-in-chief