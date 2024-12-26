Skip to Content
Today’s Headlines for Thursday, December 26

11:37 AM CST on December 26, 2024

• Driver, 31, charged with reckless homicide and DUI after crashing into house and killing passenger Wednesday, around 7:30 PM in Waukegan (CBS)

• Driver fatally struck one pedestrian, injured another Wednesday around 5:45 PM on I-90 near Canfield Avenue in the Oriole Park neighborhood (Sun-Times)

• Driver, 38, died after hitting two light poles and setting car on fire Monday around 9 PM in Naperville, passenger escaped apparently uninjured (ABC)

• Car driver entered oncoming lanes and struck Jeep, causing serious injuries Monday around 3:25 PM near Route 14 / Route 31 in Crystal Lake (FOX)

• A cheerful holiday headline from right-wing, windshield-POV Illinois Policy: "Where on Chicago Transit Authority are you most likely to be crime victim?"

• "Block Club’s 10 Most Popular Stories Of 2024" includes a tale of recovering sunken Divvies from Lake Michigan

Thanks to all the readers who have donated so far to help Streetsblog Chicago raise $65K, to help keep the site moving forward during a likely challenging 2025-26. After launching our fund drive on December 2, we're currently at $28,757, with $36,243 to go, and working on securing a major grant to complete our budget for the next year. If you appreciate what we do, please consider making a tax-exempt contribution here. Thank you for your support!

– John Greenfield, editor-in-chief

John Greenfield

In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John writes about transportation and other topics for additional local publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city on foot, bike, bus, and 'L' train.

Today's Headlines for Tuesday, December 24

Today's Headlines for Monday, December 23

