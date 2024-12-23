Skip to Content
Today’s Headlines for Monday, December 23

9:15 AM CST on December 23, 2024

Image: Copenhagenize.com

• Northbound driver, 20, sideswiped taxi and struck light pole Sunday around 1:45 AM in 1300 block of N. Elston, near Salt Shed music venue (NBC)

• Under the new City of Chicago budget, the pedicab chauffeur license fee will go up from $5 to $40, or a 700% increase, raising a projected $108K (WBEZ)

Block Club: "Bally’s Casino Apologizes After Demolition Debris Spills Into Chicago River"

• Sustainable transportation-friendly Revolution Brewing brewpub cited in Crain's as one of "5 closures that shook Chicago's restaurant scene in 2024

• Crain's: "Chicago Fire share South Loop stadium vision with mayor, alderman"

Block Club looks at a new indoor playground. Without enough safe public spaces for kids in Chicago, are for-profit playgrounds the wave of the future?

ABC: "South Side 3rd graders get new bikes from 10-year-old philanthropist"

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA.

Thanks to all the readers who have donated so far to help Streetsblog Chicago raise $65K, to help keep the site moving forward during a likely challenging 2025-26. After launching our fund drive on December 2, we're currently at $28,472, with $36,528 to go, and working on securing a major grant to complete our budget for the next year. If you appreciate what we do, please consider making a tax-exempt contribution here. Thank you for your support!

– John Greenfield, editor-in-chief

