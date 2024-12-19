Today’s Headlines for Thursday, December 20

Sponsored by:

• US reps from IL announced that the feds have committed to contributing $1.9B to help make the $5.75B the Red Line Extension happen (WTTW, Crain's)

• Bike rider fatally struck in Rolling Meadows identified as Patrick J. Houlihan, 41, no charges filed against driver who left scene and returned (ABC)

• Woman struck and killed by driver Friday afternoon in Elgin IDed as Maria Matias, 67, mail pedestrian also struck (Daily Herald)

• Tayveon Jackson, 11, talks about his experience of being injured in a road rage shooting last Friday morning in West Town (ABC)

• Hammond driver charged in drunken head-on crash that hurt three others last April, including Gary cop (Tribune)

• Active Trans has a call to action about Chicago's endangered Greyhound station: "Will intercity buses get you home for the holidays?

• Sustainable transportation-friendly alders like La Spata, Ramirez-Rosa, and Matt Martin discuss how zoning policy could be simplified (Reader)

• Block Club: "Broadway In Uptown, Edgewater Could Be Rezoned To Spur Development"

• CDOT: "New protected bike lanes are now on Halsted from Van Buren to Roosevelt!"

• Evanston RoundTable discusses the Downtown Evanston's endorsement of the extension of Chicago Ave. PBL to miles south to the Chicago border

