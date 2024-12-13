Today’s Headlines for Friday, December 13

Sponsored by:

• Block Club: "Mayor Delays Final Vote On 2025 Budget"

• Man who fatally stabbed ex-girlfriend Samantha Maldonado, 26, in March 2023 on platform of Adams/Wabash station sentenced to 41 years (ABC)

• CBS: "Extreme cold causes morning delays on Metra, CTA trains due to cracked rails"

• Once again, balanced reporting on Tuesday's community meeting on the proposed Chicago Avenue PBL extension by Evanston Now's Matthew Eadie

• Once again, RoundTable favors driver POV, giving parking complainer 2X as much ink as 5 PBL advocates, w/o mentioning she owns 1 or 2 garage spaces

• Last year, complainer Laura Kushner launched a petition dubiously claiming a new affordable development with onsite parking "will further constrain parking"

• Tribune: "Clarendon Hills police [promote] safety for teens on e-bikes"

• CTA: "In Time for the Holidays: Cleaning Crews Wrap Up 'Refresh & Renew' 2024"

• Block Club: "Old Town Neighbors Oppose [Transit-Friendly] Apartment Tower Plan Despite Positive Traffic Study Results"

• "Choose CTA as Your Ride During these Cold Months"

