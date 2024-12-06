Today’s Headlines for Friday, December 6

Sponsored by:

• RTA: "Last chance for public comment on 2025 budget and 5-year capital program"

• Block Club: "Bronzeville Trail Project Gets $900K Grant From Mellon Foundation"

• Letter to the editor: Build the Chicago Avenue bike lane (Evanston RoundTable)

• Driver crashed into empty CTA bus shelter, light pole, mailbox Thursday morning at Clark, Division in Gold Coast (ABC)

• CPD: Driver fleeing police struck bus shelter near Grace/DLSD in Lakeview, 4 car occupants flee on foot, 3 arrested, guns and drugs found in car (ABC)

• Police release images of 2 people who allegedly attempted to rob and attacked Red Line rider on train last Friday near Argyle (ABC)

• Block Club: "After Child Hit By Car, Alderman Seeks Input To Make Busy Ravenswood Manor Intersection Safer"

• Block Club: "As City Moves To Clear Its Biggest Tent Encampment, Some Living In Humboldt Park 'Refuse' To Go"

• Tribune: Future of Northbrook’s Metra station coffee shop cast into doubt

• RTA: "How to use transit to get to Chicago area concert venues"

• "Hop Aboard the CTA and Enjoy All That Chicago Has to Offer This Holiday Season"

• Axios: "All aboard the CTA Holiday Train" this weekend

