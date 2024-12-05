Skip to Content
Today’s Headlines for Thursday, December 5

8:58 AM CST on December 5, 2024

Image: Copenhagenize.com

• Driver, 49, who allegedly killed another motorist, 69, in DUI crash Sunday around 7:40 PM at St. Charles/Villa in Villa Park charged with felony (FOX)

• CPD: Boy, 16, arrested after running red at Chicago/Michigan in stolen Jeep, crashing into 3 other vehicles, injuring several, including 3 kids (ABC)

• Semi-trailer truck driver injured after crashing into abandoned house Wednesday around 3 PM at 147th/Winchester in Harvey (CBS)

• Fire at homeless encampment with no reported injuries Wednesday evening in Elgin interrupted MD-W service (CBS)

Block Club: LGBTQ-friendly hotel proposed for former Yoshi’s Cafe near Belmont/Halted near Red Line with only 2 on-site car parking spots

Block Club: "First Gear Skateshop Moves From Berwyn To Bridgeport, Boosting South Side Skate Culture"

CTA: "In the Spirit of Online Shopping, Look for Special Holiday Gifts on CTAgifts.com"

Thanks to all the readers who have donated so far to help Streetsblog Chicago raise $65K, to help keep the site moving forward during a challenging 2025-26. After launching our fund drive on December 2, we're currently at $11,370, with $53,630 to go, and working on securing a major grant to complete our budget for the next year. If you appreciate what we do, please consider making a tax-exempt contribution here. Thank you for your support!

– John Greenfield, editor-in-chief

John Greenfield

In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John writes about transportation and other topics for additional local publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city on foot, bike, bus, and 'L' train.

From Evanston: Enthusiasm mounting for proposed Chicago Ave. bike lane

While an article in the Evanston RoundTable suggests that most residents are opposed to the project, hundreds of people signed a letter to support it.

December 5, 2024
Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, December 4

December 4, 2024
Streetsblog Chicago

Hit-and-run SUV driver fatally struck man, 44, in North Lawndale

December 3, 2024
