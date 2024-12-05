Today’s Headlines for Thursday, December 5

Sponsored by:

• Driver, 49, who allegedly killed another motorist, 69, in DUI crash Sunday around 7:40 PM at St. Charles/Villa in Villa Park charged with felony (FOX)

• CPD: Boy, 16, arrested after running red at Chicago/Michigan in stolen Jeep, crashing into 3 other vehicles, injuring several, including 3 kids (ABC)

• Semi-trailer truck driver injured after crashing into abandoned house Wednesday around 3 PM at 147th/Winchester in Harvey (CBS)

• Fire at homeless encampment with no reported injuries Wednesday evening in Elgin interrupted MD-W service (CBS)

• Block Club: LGBTQ-friendly hotel proposed for former Yoshi’s Cafe near Belmont/Halted near Red Line with only 2 on-site car parking spots

• Block Club: "First Gear Skateshop Moves From Berwyn To Bridgeport, Boosting South Side Skate Culture"

• CTA: "In the Spirit of Online Shopping, Look for Special Holiday Gifts on CTAgifts.com"

Get national headlines at Streetsblog USA.

Thanks to all the readers who have donated so far to help Streetsblog Chicago raise $65K, to help keep the site moving forward during a challenging 2025-26. After launching our fund drive on December 2, we're currently at $11,370, with $53,630 to go, and working on securing a major grant to complete our budget for the next year. If you appreciate what we do, please consider making a tax-exempt contribution here. Thank you for your support!

– John Greenfield, editor-in-chief