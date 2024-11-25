Today’s Headlines for Monday, November 25

Sponsored by:

• Founder of Harvey World Herald news outlet: We can't let corruption derail the south suburbs' transit future (Crain's)

• Driver, 17, fatally struck Matthew Verde, 49, the owner of Westmont's Neat Kitchen & Bar, as he was crossing an access road in Oswego (ABC)

• SUV driver, 33, crashed into liquor store and injured 4 patrons Sunday around 1:30 AM on 300 N. block of Cicero in West Garfied Park (FOX)

• At least one injured Sunday evening when pickup driver crashed into iconic Harold's Chicken at 103th/Halsted, which recently saw another crash. (ABC)

• "What's public transit etiquette in Chicago? Sun-Times readers have CTA tips"

• Has City of Chicago decided to dedicate some of the 8 mixed-traffic lanes on Michigan to transit? Nope, that's just an error in the Chicago-opoly board game.

• Explore the north central portion of the Prairie State on 22nd annual Ride Illinois' Grand Illinois Bike Tour June 8-13, beginning and ending in Rochelle

