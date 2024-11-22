Skip to Content
Today’s Headlines for Friday, November 22

8:59 AM CST on November 22, 2024

Image: Copenhagenize.com

• NBC: Harvey officials speak out after 3 killed in car vs. train collision

• Multiple drivers IDed in case of Jorge Carmona, 17, killed by a hit-and-run driver while biking Sunday in Waukegan, verified GoFundMe launched (NBC)

• Sun-Times: "CTA passengers recall terrifying moments in crash that left 1 dead, 13 injured: 'I thought we were gonna die'"

ABC: Driver seriously hurt after rolling tanker over near Eisenhower in Westchester

• City of Chicago "announced plans to gather community input on policing efforts as well as the expansion of alternate response models"

• Dear Abby: No you're not required to send a thank you to a distracted driver who struck your son, trashed his bike, and gave him a new one (Sun-Times)

• "In Rain or Snow CTA is Your Ride to all the Bright Lights, Fun and Disney Magic with Mickey and Minnie on the 'Mag Mile'"

• "Metra offers special ticket for Thanksgiving and Black Friday riders"

