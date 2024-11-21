Today’s Headlines for Thursday, November 21

Sponsored by:

• 3 dead after motorist drove past lowered crossing gates and crashed into CSX train in Harvey around 12:30 PM near 152nd Street in Harvey (ABC)

• Police: Kenneth Fike, 65, failed to yield to oncoming traffic at stop sign, collided with Cadillac, was ejected and died, around 10 PM in Zion (CBS)

• At least 14 were injured, 4 critically, after 2 drivers collided and then struck a CTA bus Wednesday evening at 60th/State (ABC)

• Man, 22, seriously injured when male suspect stabbed him after verbal altercation on 79th St. bus Wednesday around 9:30 AM at Red Line stop (ABC)

• After fatal shootings on CTA, Navy Pier turn attention to weapons detection software, ZeroEyes (NBC)

• Work to impact Metra Electric, South Shore service on two December weekends

• Chicago fried chicken war score: Harold's: 1, Raising Cane's: 1: After Cane's drive-thru rejected by Roscoe Village, it was granted in South Loop (Block Club)

