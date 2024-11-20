Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, November 20

Sponsored by:

• Block Club: "Mayor Now Backing $150 Million Property Tax Hike After Original Proposal Rejected By Council"

• Police reform advocates blasted "investigatory stop" reforms proposed by the Chicago Police Department. (Inside Chicago Government)

• Female pedestrian struck by Metra train Monday morning near north-suburban Lake Forest station, her condition was not given (Sun-Times)

• Minor injuries reported after school bus / SUV crash in west-suburban Lombard (ABC)

• Block Club: "Ex-Cop Recovering After Road Rage Shooting In North Center, Alderman Says"

• Chicago transportation infrastructure gets its closeup in Spanish astrophysicist and bike rider Judit Prat Marti’s book "Chicago in Color" (Block Club)

• The Mobility justice nonprofit Equiticity has launched its end-of-year fundraising campaign

