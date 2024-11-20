Skip to Content
Streetsblog Chicago

Today's Headlines for Wednesday, November 20

8:59 AM CST on November 20, 2024

Image: Copenhagenize.com

• Block Club: "Mayor Now Backing $150 Million Property Tax Hike After Original Proposal Rejected By Council"

• Police reform advocates blasted "investigatory stop" reforms proposed by the Chicago Police Department. (Inside Chicago Government)

• Female pedestrian struck by Metra train Monday morning near north-suburban Lake Forest station, her condition was not given (Sun-Times)

• Minor injuries reported after school bus / SUV crash in west-suburban Lombard (ABC)

• Block Club: "Ex-Cop Recovering After Road Rage Shooting In North Center, Alderman Says"

• Chicago transportation infrastructure gets its closeup in Spanish astrophysicist and bike rider Judit Prat Marti’s book "Chicago in Color" (Block Club)

• The Mobility justice nonprofit Equiticity has launched its end-of-year fundraising campaign

John Greenfield

In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John writes about transportation and other topics for additional local publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city on foot, bike, bus, and 'L' train.

Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, November 19

November 19, 2024
Speed Limits

Advocates from peer cities that have lowered their speed limits, with impressive results, offer encouragement to Chicago

November 18, 2024
ETOD

City Civics Day session highlights the connection between transit justice and community vitality

The talk featured representatives from Elevated Chicago, the CTA, the Department of Planning and Development, People for Community Recovery, and the Greater Roseland Chamber of Commerce.

November 17, 2024
