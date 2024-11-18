Skip to Content
Streetsblog Chicago home
Streetsblog Chicago home
Log In
Today's stories are presented by
Today's stories are presented by Freeman Kevenides Law Firm.
Sponsored by Total Charter Bus

Today’s Headlines for Monday, November 18

8:53 AM CST on November 18, 2024

Image: Copenhagenize.com

Sponsored by:

Sponsored by Total Charter Bus - Chicago

• "Metra to open new 79th St./Chatham Station on Dec. 16, close 87th St./Woodruff on same day for similar rehab"

Pace Suburban Bus: "ReVision: Pace Unveils Future Service Concepts and Invites Public Feedback"

• Yet another Pulaski Road fatality: Man, 19, driving sedan died after crash with man, 24, driving SUV Saturday around 12:25 AM near 43rd St (Sun-Times)

• Missing WI father Ben Oberto, 45, who went to Crystal Lake for work appointment, found dead in SUV submerged in creak near I-90/I-294 (ABC)

• Driver struck pedestrian Saturday around 1:25 AM in SB lanes of I-55 near Summit (FOX)

• Block Club: Neighbors push to block proposed warehouse at Western/Elston over traffic, safety concerns

Tom Martin and Caeley Lynes: "How Chicago’s alleyways could be retrofitted to introduce greater non-motorized opportunities w/o disrupting existing uses"

• The Sun-Times asked readers if they’ve owned a Schwinn bike and, if so, to tell their story

donate button

Did you appreciate this post? Please consider making a tax-deductible donation, to help keep Streetsblog Chicago's sustainable transportation news and advocacy articles paywall-free.

John Greenfield

In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John writes about transportation and other topics for additional local publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city on foot, bike, bus, and 'L' train.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog Chicago

ETOD

City Civics Day session highlights the connection between transit justice and community vitality

The talk featured representatives from Elevated Chicago, the CTA, the Department of Planning and Development, People for Community Recovery, and the Greater Roseland Chamber of Commerce.

November 17, 2024
Streetsblog Chicago

Where do we go from here? Chicagoland experts and advocates weigh in on what the election means for sustainable transportation

Plus a discussion of how the 2025 Project, a right-wing blueprint for the second Trump administration, is likely to negatively impact federal transportation policy.

November 16, 2024
Streetsblog Chicago

Approved 2025 CTA budget shifts $3.3 million from security funds to develop public safety pilot programs

Plus transit board members pushed President Dorval Carter on more accountability for current security, and the CTA announced a redesign of the Clark/Lake station.

November 15, 2024
See all posts