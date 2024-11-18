Today’s Headlines for Monday, November 18

Sponsored by:

• "Metra to open new 79th St./Chatham Station on Dec. 16, close 87th St./Woodruff on same day for similar rehab"

• Pace Suburban Bus: "ReVision: Pace Unveils Future Service Concepts and Invites Public Feedback"

• Yet another Pulaski Road fatality: Man, 19, driving sedan died after crash with man, 24, driving SUV Saturday around 12:25 AM near 43rd St (Sun-Times)

• Missing WI father Ben Oberto, 45, who went to Crystal Lake for work appointment, found dead in SUV submerged in creak near I-90/I-294 (ABC)

• Driver struck pedestrian Saturday around 1:25 AM in SB lanes of I-55 near Summit (FOX)

• Block Club: Neighbors push to block proposed warehouse at Western/Elston over traffic, safety concerns

• Tom Martin and Caeley Lynes: "How Chicago’s alleyways could be retrofitted to introduce greater non-motorized opportunities w/o disrupting existing uses"

• The Sun-Times asked readers if they’ve owned a Schwinn bike and, if so, to tell their story

