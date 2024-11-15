Today’s Headlines for Friday, November 15

Sponsored by:

• One year after Yellow Line crash, effects linger for riders, Skokie and CTA (Tribune)

• More on Metra warning that financial woes could lead to 40% reduction in service (CBS)

• Verified GoFundMe launched for family of Jorge Carmona, 17, bike rider killed by hit-and-run driver Sunday near Belvidere/Fulton Avenue in Waukegan

• Police release photo of truck whose hit-and-run driver seriously injured a male pedestrian, 63, Wednesday night at 57th/Damen in West Englewood (ABC)

• 17-year-old boy shot in arm while riding bike Tuesday around 8:30 PM in alley near 4200 block of West Cermak (FOX)

• Block Club: Most Chicago street fests aren’t paying police overtime, leaving taxpayers on the hook

• Block Club: "Empire Of Neglected And Hazardous Vacant Lots’ Declares Bankruptcy, But City Of Chicago Cries Fraud"

• "Fall is in Full-Swing, and CTA is Your Ride to and from Marquee Football Games at Wrigley Field and Soldier Field, Concerts and More!"

Did you appreciate this post? Please consider making a tax-deductible donation, to help keep Streetsblog Chicago's sustainable transportation news and advocacy articles paywall-free.