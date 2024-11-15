Skip to Content
Today’s Headlines for Friday, November 15

8:59 AM CST on November 15, 2024

Image: Copenhagenize.com

• One year after Yellow Line crash, effects linger for riders, Skokie and CTA (Tribune)

• More on Metra warning that financial woes could lead to 40% reduction in service (CBS)

• Verified GoFundMe launched for family of Jorge Carmona, 17, bike rider killed by hit-and-run driver Sunday near Belvidere/Fulton Avenue in Waukegan

• Police release photo of truck whose hit-and-run driver seriously injured a male pedestrian, 63, Wednesday night at 57th/Damen in West Englewood (ABC)

• 17-year-old boy shot in arm while riding bike Tuesday around 8:30 PM in alley near 4200 block of West Cermak (FOX)

Block Club: Most Chicago street fests aren’t paying police overtime, leaving taxpayers on the hook

• Block Club: "Empire Of Neglected And Hazardous Vacant Lots’ Declares Bankruptcy, But City Of Chicago Cries Fraud"

• "Fall is in Full-Swing, and CTA is Your Ride to and from Marquee Football Games at Wrigley Field and Soldier Field, Concerts and More!"

John Greenfield

In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John writes about transportation and other topics for additional local publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city on foot, bike, bus, and 'L' train.

Read More:

