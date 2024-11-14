Today’s Headlines for Thursday, November 14

Sponsored by:

• Chicago Transit Board approves CTA’s 2025 budget – more on SBC later today

• CTA Signs new two-year, $2M agreement for expanded social service outreach

• Metra OKs $1.1B operating budget; No fare changes planned for 2025

• 40% drop in Metra trains could come in 2027, leaders warn (Daily Herald)

• Hit-and-run driver killed Jorge Carmona, 17, on bike Sunday around 12:45 a.m. near Belvidere Road and Fulton Avenue in Waukegan (FOX)

• On Saturday, a driver struck and critically injured man, 33, biking across West Rockland Road from the Des Plaines River trail in Libertyville Township (ABC)

• School SUV driver ran over and killed Sylvia Coton, 65, on a bike at Latham Road/Deborah Avenue in Rockford on Monday around 7:30 AM (My Stateline)

• Person stabbed on Red Line near Chicago Avenue station Wednesday afternoon (CBS)

• SBC contributor AJ LaTrace was puzzled by CDOT's actions on Belmont in Avondale, "ripping up the brand-new sidewalk they had just poured" (NBC)

• Ex-Aldi at 3835 W. Madison, near Pulaski Brown, Blue stops will become 55 affordable units with grocery store, restaurant, 72 car parking spots (Block Club)

• Reimagining 16th Street community engagement session, Thursday 11/21, 3-6 PM at UIC Neighborhood Center 1558 S. Hamlin

• "Lessons From Japan’s Shinkansen 'Bullet Trains'” with Tuesday 1/7, Maggiano's Little Italy, 516 N Clark (High Speed Rail Alliance)

