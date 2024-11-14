Skip to Content
Streetsblog Chicago home
Streetsblog Chicago home
Log In
Today's stories are presented by
Today's stories are presented by Freeman Kevenides Law Firm.
Sponsored by GOGO Charters - Chicago

Today’s Headlines for Thursday, November 14

8:57 AM CST on November 14, 2024

Image: Copenhagenize.com

Sponsored by:

• Chicago Transit Board approves CTA’s 2025 budget – more on SBC later today

CTA Signs new two-year, $2M agreement for expanded social service outreach

• Metra OKs $1.1B operating budget; No fare changes planned for 2025

• 40% drop in Metra trains could come in 2027, leaders warn (Daily Herald)

• Hit-and-run driver killed Jorge Carmona, 17, on bike Sunday around 12:45 a.m. near Belvidere Road and Fulton Avenue in Waukegan (FOX)

• On Saturday, a driver struck and critically injured man, 33, biking across West Rockland Road from the Des Plaines River trail in Libertyville Township (ABC)

• School SUV driver ran over and killed Sylvia Coton, 65, on a bike at Latham Road/Deborah Avenue in Rockford on Monday around 7:30 AM (My Stateline)

• Person stabbed on Red Line near Chicago Avenue station Wednesday afternoon (CBS)

• SBC contributor AJ LaTrace was puzzled by CDOT's actions on Belmont in Avondale, "ripping up the brand-new sidewalk they had just poured" (NBC)

• Ex-Aldi at 3835 W. Madison, near Pulaski Brown, Blue stops will become 55 affordable units with grocery store, restaurant, 72 car parking spots (Block Club)

Reimagining 16th Street community engagement session, Thursday 11/21, 3-6 PM at UIC Neighborhood Center 1558 S. Hamlin

• "Lessons From Japan’s Shinkansen 'Bullet Trains'” with Tuesday 1/7, Maggiano's Little Italy, 516 N Clark (High Speed Rail Alliance)

donate button

Did you appreciate this post? Please consider making a tax-deductible donation, to help keep Streetsblog Chicago's sustainable transportation news and advocacy articles paywall-free.

John Greenfield

In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John writes about transportation and other topics for additional local publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city on foot, bike, bus, and 'L' train.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog Chicago

Pedestrian Infrastructure

More info about why and how to apply for a $300 Project Sidewalk grant to document accessibility barriers

November 13, 2024
Sponsored by Transit Tees

Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, November 13

November 13, 2024
Sponsored by Roscoe Village Bikes

Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, November 12

November 12, 2024
See all posts