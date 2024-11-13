Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, November 13

Sponsored by:

• Giovanni Robinson, 24, one of six people injured in crash Sunday around 8:10 PM in 1400 block of Grove Ave. in North Chicago, has died (Tribune)

• Man, 51, in critical condition after being hit by Red Line train Tuesday around 2:50 PM at Washington station, operator in fair condition, trains rerouted (ABC)

• Unfounded report of struck pedestrian halts Metra train Tuesday around 2:30 PM near Deerfield delayed train for about an hour (Sun-Times)

• I-55 lanes closed Tuesday around 12:30 AM near Bolingbrook after semi driver overturns vehicle (NBC)

• Survivor of recent CTA Yellow Line crash talks about the experience (ABC)

• Cook County official who makes decisions on property tax appeals arrested for DUI crash Sunday night at Ashland/Winnemac in Andersonville (Sun-Times)

• Hot tub boats are returning to the Chicago River this winter (Block Club)

