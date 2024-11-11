Today’s Headlines for Monday, November 11

Sponsored by:

• CTA in race for Red Line extension funding from feds before Trump takes office (Block Club)

• Check out the Better Government Association's 2025 City of Chicago Budget Overview – CDOT hearing on Thursday 11/14

• Hit-and-run Jeep driver struck man, 64, on bike on 10/27 in 1900 block of S. Union in East Pilsen. He suffered head injury and died on 11/6. (Sun-Times)

• How Chicago's hated parking meter deal will hinder efforts to make the city truly bike-friendly until 2084 (Matador)

• Metra unveiled locomotive honoring veterans ahead of Veterans Day (NBC)

• Sun-times reporters are doing the first run of the new "Floridian" Chicago-Miami Amtrak route and live tweeting about it.

• After 9 years and 42,000 rides, Uber driver charts humanity in new memoir (Block Club)

• Meeting on disused rail corridor, after Paseo plan was paused due to housing displacement fears, W. 11/13, 6-8 PM at Jungman, 1746 S. Miller (Block Club)

