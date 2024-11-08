Skip to Content
Today’s Headlines for Friday, November 8

9:00 AM CST on November 8, 2024

Image: Copenhagenize.com

• The CTA’s Red Line extension and O’Hare Airport modernization will be at risk under Trump, senior mayoral adviser Jason Lee said (Sun-Times)

• Former RTA, IDOT, and NYC transit executive: "A merger would fix the dysfunctional relationship between RTA, CTA, Metra and Pace" (Sun-Times)

• Metra train fatally struck person who may have been trespassing around 6:15 AM this morning on UP-N tracks between Belmont and Melrose (Sun-Times)

• 4 people injured in 3-vehicle crash Thursday around 10:50 AM in NB lanes of Bishop Ford near 130th Street (FOX)

• Vote to expand Pilsen TIF on hold as divided neighbors want a decision (Block Club)

Transit Agency: "Now’s the Time to Hop Aboard the CTA: More Service, More Saving," planned work will impact Red, Orange, Yellow, and Pink lines

• Beloved "Mayor" Of Armitage Brown Line station Janet Martin is retiring In February after 29 years on the job (Block Club)

• Verified GoFundMe for Samantha Shank, who was biking SB on 7/13 at Belden/Clark, doored and run over, recently got out of 2nd hospitalization

