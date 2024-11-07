Skip to Content
Streetsblog Chicago home
Streetsblog Chicago home
Log In
Today's stories are presented by
Today's stories are presented by Freeman Kevenides Law Firm.
Sponsored by GOGO Charters - Chicago

Today’s Headlines for Thursday, November 7

8:59 AM CST on November 7, 2024

Image: Copenhagenize.com

Sponsored by:

• Driver fatally struck Rashid A. Shepard, 28, today around 12:30 AM in local SB lanes of Dan Ryan at 44th Street. Motorist suffered minor injuries. (ABC)

•Man, 41, is dead after shooting and crash Wednesday around 1 PM in 600 block of N. Lawndale, near Ward Elementary (WGN)

• Driver, 22, faces felony charges after injuring state troopers Monday around 10:20 AM on I-57 near 108th, at least 10th ISP injury crash this year (ABC)

• Woman, 18, facing felony charges for robberies near Pulaski Orange station and Wilson Red stop (FOX)

Public hearing on proposed CTA 2025 budget this evening, 6:30 PM at CTA headquarters, 567 W. Lake St., 2nd floor conference room

• Want to get more involved in your neighborhood? City Civics Day offers Chicagoans a roadmap this Saturday 11/9 at Malcom X College (Block Club)

• Metra to run Holiday Trains on six lines, with tickets on sale Monday 11/11

donate button

Did you appreciate this post? Please consider making a tax-deductible donation, to help keep Streetsblog Chicago's sustainable transportation news and advocacy articles paywall-free.

John Greenfield

In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John writes about transportation and other topics for additional local publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city on foot, bike, bus, and 'L' train.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog Chicago

Streetsblog Chicago

Scheduling like it’s 2019? The CTA’s announcement that it’s returning to pre-COVID rail service levels is generating some controversy

Some local transit advocates are worried that the agency may be over-promising how much service it can deliver.

November 6, 2024
Sponsored by Transit Tees

Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, November 6

November 6, 2024
Today's Headlines

Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, November 5

November 5, 2024
See all posts