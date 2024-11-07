Today’s Headlines for Thursday, November 7

Sponsored by:

• Driver fatally struck Rashid A. Shepard, 28, today around 12:30 AM in local SB lanes of Dan Ryan at 44th Street. Motorist suffered minor injuries. (ABC)

•Man, 41, is dead after shooting and crash Wednesday around 1 PM in 600 block of N. Lawndale, near Ward Elementary (WGN)

• Driver, 22, faces felony charges after injuring state troopers Monday around 10:20 AM on I-57 near 108th, at least 10th ISP injury crash this year (ABC)

• Woman, 18, facing felony charges for robberies near Pulaski Orange station and Wilson Red stop (FOX)

• Public hearing on proposed CTA 2025 budget this evening, 6:30 PM at CTA headquarters, 567 W. Lake St., 2nd floor conference room

• Want to get more involved in your neighborhood? City Civics Day offers Chicagoans a roadmap this Saturday 11/9 at Malcom X College (Block Club)

• Metra to run Holiday Trains on six lines, with tickets on sale Monday 11/11

