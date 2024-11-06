Skip to Content
Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, November 6

8:59 AM CST on November 6, 2024

Image: Copenhagenize.com

• Decades-long uptick in attacks on transit workers, including on the CTA, carries implications for employees and riders (Tribune)

• Bike Lane Uprising joined Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias to combat distracted driving

• Driver, 29, critically wounded after crash, followed by passenger in other vehicle shooting her, Tuesday around 6:40 AM near 69th/Wabash (Tribune)

• Driver struck and injured a person on foot around 10:25 AM in the westbound lanes of I-80 in Tinley Park (ABC)

• Metra Union Pacific North trains halted after a train hit a vehicle Tuesday evening near Great Lakes Naval Station (CBS)

• Austin voters Say City should not pay for new Bears stadium (Block Club)

• Gateway Plaza green space opens to complement Morton Grove Metra station redevelopment (Tribune)

• New Nixon Elementary playground open in Hermosa after fire destroyed previous play area (Block Club)

