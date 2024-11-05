Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, November 5

9:00 AM CST on November 5, 2024

Image: Copenhagenize.com

• CTA shrugging off pandemic service lows; how about Metra and Pace? (Daily Herald)

• Hit-and-run driver killed construction worker Francisco Javierpadilla-Gutierrez Monday around 9:30 PM on Kennedy near Kinzie (CBS)

• State trooper hospitalized after driver struck him while he was investigating previous crash Monday around 10:20 AM on I-57 near 107th (ABC)

• Metra UP-NW trains delayed after trespassing incident in Barrington; person in custody (FOX)

• Chicken soup for the transit advocate's soul: A CTA track worker is donating a kidney to his coworker (ABC)

• Homewood will host Metra budget hearing this Thursday 11/7, 4 to 6 PM at Homewood Village Hall, 2020 Chestnut Rd. (HF Chronicle)

• Active Trans Zoom Chat on 25 mph speed limit campaign, CDOT crash report, Project Sidewalk this Friday 11/8, noon to 1 PM. Register here.

