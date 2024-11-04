Skip to Content
Streetsblog Chicago home
Streetsblog Chicago home
Log In
Today's stories are presented by
Today's stories are presented by Freeman Kevenides Law Firm.
Sponsored by Total Charter Bus

Today’s Headlines for Monday, November 4

8:59 AM CST on November 4, 2024

Image: Copenhagenize.com

Sponsored by:

Sponsored by Total Charter Bus - Chicago

Transit agency: "CTA Returns to Pre-Pandemic Rail Service Levels with New Fall Schedule," but will it actually be able to fulfill the scheduled runs?

• During a bad week for Mayor Johnson, his pick For RTA board, yet another pastor with no transit experience, was rejected by City Council (Block Club)

• Sun-Times: CTA Yellow Line train operator faces firing under rules on alcohol use — but agency can't take action yet

• Woman, 32, died, 3 others injured after NB driver struck light pole Sunday around 2 AM near Montrose/DLSD (ABC)

• Driver shot man, 22, on bicycle in lower back and fled the scene, following "quarrel" Saturday around 6:20 PM at Roosevelt/Wabash (CBS)

• Four people charged with robbery and mob action after assault and robbery of woman, 32 on CTA bus Tuesday around 2:30 PM near 51st/Western (FOX)

CBS: Motorcycle riders keep taking over the 41st St. DLSD pedestrian bridge to the Lakefront Trail, and residents have had it

• While People for Bikes says Chicago bike communiting is awful, a new Strava report says it's awesome. Maybe the truth is somewhere in between?

• Revolution Brewing's Logan brewpub, which hosted many sustainable transportation events, is closing as company focuses on wholesale (Block Club)

• Hot dog! Divvy says they're going to try to make amends for John's Wieners Circle-related bike-share karma error

donate button

Did you appreciate this post? Please consider making a tax-deductible donation, to help keep Streetsblog Chicago's sustainable transportation news and advocacy articles paywall-free.

John Greenfield

In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John writes about transportation and other topics for additional local publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city on foot, bike, bus, and 'L' train.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog Chicago

Pace

Everybody’s working for the weekend: Pace’s ReVision network restructuring project could lead to more Saturday / Sunday service

November 5, 2024
Complete Streets

Check yourself before you Roenigk yourself: The News-Star’s most ridiculous article yet against the Granville proposal

Editor Ronald Roenigk argues that Granville Avenue must allow crosstown traffic because it's halfway between Devon and Peterson, which "are a mile apart." They're actually a half-mile apart.

November 1, 2024
Streetsblog Chicago

Sadly, even the families of rock stars like Billy Corgan aren’t immune to Chicagoland traffic violence

This was at least the third time since June that a driver crashed into a Chicagoland restaurant, shutting it down.

October 31, 2024
See all posts