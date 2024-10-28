Skip to Content
Today’s Headlines for Monday, October 28

8:37 AM CDT on October 28, 2024

  • CTA offered Far South Side residents a first look at 5.5-mile Red Line extension
  • Pedestrian struck and killed by driver in hit and run at North Crawford Avenue and Kirk Street in Skokie (ABC 7)
  • Police are still searching for the suspect in the Skokie hit and run incident (WGN)
  • Sun-Times readers weigh in on the speed limit reduction to 25 MPH
  • Pedestrian deaths on train tracks are escalating (Daily Herald)
  • Streetsblog Chicago contributor Richard Day on the Western Ave. upzoning
  • CDOT and DOF will begin testing automated tickets for drivers blocking bike lanes today (Reddit)
  • Forklift and CTA train collide near Western Brown Line station, injuring one (ABC 7)
  • Construction begins at Dempster Street Pulse bus stops in Morton Grove, Niles (Pioneer Press)
  • Metra's 147th Street/Sibley Station reopens today (RT&S)

Streetsblog Chicago is on a light publishing schedule this week, including Today’s Headlines and occasional posts. We will resume full publication next week.

Recent pedestrian fatality cases on Chicago streets

Streetsblog updated our our map and list of 2024 Chicago pedestrian fatality cases to help make sure they are up-to-date. We may add additional info in the future.

October 25, 2024
Today’s Headlines for Friday, October 25

October 25, 2024
Streetsblog Chicago

Today’s Headlines for Thursday, October 24

October 24, 2024
