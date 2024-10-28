Today’s Headlines for Monday, October 28

- CTA offered Far South Side residents a first look at 5.5-mile Red Line extension
- Pedestrian struck and killed by driver in hit and run at North Crawford Avenue and Kirk Street in Skokie (ABC 7)
- Police are still searching for the suspect in the Skokie hit and run incident (WGN)
- Sun-Times readers weigh in on the speed limit reduction to 25 MPH
- Pedestrian deaths on train tracks are escalating (Daily Herald)
- Streetsblog Chicago contributor Richard Day on the Western Ave. upzoning
- CDOT and DOF will begin testing automated tickets for drivers blocking bike lanes today (Reddit)
- Forklift and CTA train collide near Western Brown Line station, injuring one (ABC 7)
- Construction begins at Dempster Street Pulse bus stops in Morton Grove, Niles (Pioneer Press)
- Metra's 147th Street/Sibley Station reopens today (RT&S)
Streetsblog Chicago is on a light publishing schedule this week, including Today’s Headlines and occasional posts. We will resume full publication next week.
