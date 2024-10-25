Skip to Content
Today’s Headlines for Friday, October 25

9:53 AM CDT on October 25, 2024

Image: Copenhagenize.eu

• CTA Yellow Line train operator had alcohol in system during 2023 crash, but NTSB says it was not a factor (Sun-Times)

• Amtrak train hits vehicle on tracks Thursday night in Morton Grove following car crash, no injuries, driver charged with DUI (ABC)

• ATA provides a handy FAQ for the "I Can't Drive 25" folks in your life: "Why lowering the speed limit will make our streets safer"

• Do WGN's Mincing Rascals like the idea of lowering Chicago's speed limit to 25 to help reduce serious and fatal crash, as has been the result in peer cities?

• ATA: Illinois voters show strong support for a unified transit system

• ATA: "Empower your community: Apply for a $300 stipend with Project Sidewalk!"

• "Choose CTA as your most affordable ride in Autumn"

• Annual Active Transportation Alliance membership party Tuesday 12/3, 5:30 - 8:30, Revolution Brewing Taproom, 3340 N. Kedzie Ave. Register here.

