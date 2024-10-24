Today’s Headlines for Thursday, October 24

Sponsored by:

• Chicago-area residents support proposed CTA, Metra, Pace merger, survey finds (Block Club)

• Shocking! Chicagoland transit executives, who might lose jobs if 4 agencies merge, urge for more funding, see consolidation as the wrong move (WTTW)

• Editorial: merging Chicago area transit agencies could be just the ticket for riders (Sun-Times)

• 3 shot, 1 fatally, near Howard CTA station in Rogers Park: Chicago police (ABC)

• Metra trains delayed after body found near tracks on North Side, officials say (ABC)

