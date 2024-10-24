Skip to Content
Today’s Headlines for Thursday, October 24

6:59 AM CDT on October 24, 2024

• Chicago-area residents support proposed CTA, Metra, Pace merger, survey finds (Block Club)

• Shocking! Chicagoland transit executives, who might lose jobs if 4 agencies merge, urge for more funding, see consolidation as the wrong move (WTTW)

• Editorial: merging Chicago area transit agencies could be just the ticket for riders (Sun-Times)

• 3 shot, 1 fatally, near Howard CTA station in Rogers Park: Chicago police (ABC)

• Metra trains delayed after body found near tracks on North Side, officials say (ABC)

Breaking: Twice-failed, non-Chicagoan, “more of a Republican than a Democrat” mayoral candidate says he can’t drive 25

In his Tribune op-ed since he lost the 2023 Chicago mayoral runoff election, perennial Illinois and Chicago candidate Paul Vallas rails against lowering the speed limit to save lives.

October 23, 2024
Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, October 23

October 23, 2024
Forest Park branch revisited: J. Niimi checks the pulse of the Blue Line route, two years after he stopped commuting on it

Two years ago when ridership was lower, taking the train across the West Side after work meant frequent encounters with smokers and drug users. What's it like now?

October 23, 2024
Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, October 22

October 22, 2024
