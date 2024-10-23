Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, October 23

Sponsored by:

• Active Trans and partner organizations take a well-deserved celebratory lab for helping to get proposal for 25 mph speed limit passed in committee

• Paul Vallas, the non-Chicagoan who and said he's "more of a Republican than a Democrat," and unsuccessfully ran for mayor twice, can't drive 25 (Tribune)

• Possible armed kidnapping that originated Monday night in North Chicago ended in police pursuit crash in Logan Square with no major injuries (ABC)

• Woman charged with murder in fatal stabbing of man, 49, Friday around 8 PM on 54 Cicero bus in 200 block of S. Cicero in South Austin (ABC)

• Man, 30, charged after stabbing man, 22, during fight on bus in Tuesday around 9:40 AM on 2500 block of S. Ashland on Lower West Side (CBS)

• Man boarded CTA bus, robbed passenger, victim gave chase and robber stabbed him, Tuesday around 4 AM on Ashland near 71st in W. Englewood (CBS)

• CPD: 2 young women robbed a CTA passenger at knifepoint on Sunday 10/13 around 9 PM at the Cermak-Chinatown Red Line station (ABC)

• Non-paying female passenger punched CTA driver, dragged them off bus around 11 AM Tuesday in 400 block of E. 71st in Chatham (ABC)

• Western Brown Line construction will continue into next year (Block Club)

• CBJ: Metra set to break ground for $4 million train station in Morton Grove

• Encuentro Square, huge affordable housing project at end of Bloomingdale Trail / 606, now accepting applications (Block Club)

• "Choose CTA as Your Most Affordable Ride in Autumn"

• Chicago sustainable transportation infrastructure gets its close-up in the new coffee table book "Chicago in Color" by Spanish photographer Judit Prat Martí

Did you appreciate this post? Please consider making a tax-deductible donation, to help keep Streetsblog Chicago's sustainable transportation news and advocacy articles paywall-free.