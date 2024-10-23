Skip to Content
Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, October 23

9:51 AM CDT on October 23, 2024

Image: Copenhagenize.com

Active Trans and partner organizations take a well-deserved celebratory lab for helping to get proposal for 25 mph speed limit passed in committee

• Paul Vallas, the non-Chicagoan who and said he's "more of a Republican than a Democrat," and unsuccessfully ran for mayor twice, can't drive 25 (Tribune)

• Possible armed kidnapping that originated Monday night in North Chicago ended in police pursuit crash in Logan Square with no major injuries (ABC)

• Woman charged with murder in fatal stabbing of man, 49, Friday around 8 PM on 54 Cicero bus in 200 block of S. Cicero in South Austin (ABC)

• Man, 30, charged after stabbing man, 22, during fight on bus in Tuesday around 9:40 AM on 2500 block of S. Ashland on Lower West Side (CBS)

• Man boarded CTA bus, robbed passenger, victim gave chase and robber stabbed him, Tuesday around 4 AM on Ashland near 71st in W. Englewood (CBS)

• CPD: 2 young women robbed a CTA passenger at knifepoint on Sunday 10/13 around 9 PM at the Cermak-Chinatown Red Line station (ABC)

• Non-paying female passenger punched CTA driver, dragged them off bus around 11 AM Tuesday in 400 block of E. 71st in Chatham (ABC)

• Western Brown Line construction will continue into next year (Block Club)

• CBJ: Metra set to break ground for $4 million train station in Morton Grove

• Encuentro Square, huge affordable housing project at end of Bloomingdale Trail / 606, now accepting applications (Block Club)

• "Choose CTA as Your Most Affordable Ride in Autumn"

• Chicago sustainable transportation infrastructure gets its close-up in the new coffee table book "Chicago in Color" by Spanish photographer Judit Prat Martí

John Greenfield

In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John writes about transportation and other topics for additional local publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city on foot, bike, bus, and 'L' train.

