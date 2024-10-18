Skip to Content
Today’s Headlines for Friday, October 18

9:11 AM CDT on October 18, 2024

Image: Copenhagenize.com

• Some Loop 'L' service impacted after train fire with no injuries Friday around 7:45 AM at Adams/Washington station (ABC)

• As state lawmakers eye transit, RTA talks funding crunch, potential cuts and what Pritzker’s thinking (WTTW)

• Driver fatally struck Steve Crockett, 53, around 11:30 PM on 3200 block of Belvidere in suburban Park City, IL, 2nd ped death there this year (FOX, ABC)

• Chicago area trooper given Illinois Medal of Honor after being injured in crash (CBS)

• Driver injured after crashing into another car and veering into dental office Thursday around 6 PM at Lake Cook / Deer Lake in Deerfield (ABC)

• Shutting down large parts of the Loop for NASCAR only generated a reported $128M in revenue, DNC generated a reported $371M (Block Club, Politico)

• "Get Into the Spooky Sights and Sounds of the Season with CTA"

Block Club checks out the Gaslight Club a trapped-in-amber piano bar in the O'Hare Hilton lobby that's very easy to reach from the Blue Line

John Greenfield

In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John writes about transportation and other topics for additional local publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city on foot, bike, bus, and 'L' train.

