Today’s Headlines for Friday, October 18

• Some Loop 'L' service impacted after train fire with no injuries Friday around 7:45 AM at Adams/Washington station (ABC)

• As state lawmakers eye transit, RTA talks funding crunch, potential cuts and what Pritzker’s thinking (WTTW)

• Driver fatally struck Steve Crockett, 53, around 11:30 PM on 3200 block of Belvidere in suburban Park City, IL, 2nd ped death there this year (FOX, ABC)

• Chicago area trooper given Illinois Medal of Honor after being injured in crash (CBS)

• Driver injured after crashing into another car and veering into dental office Thursday around 6 PM at Lake Cook / Deer Lake in Deerfield (ABC)

• Shutting down large parts of the Loop for NASCAR only generated a reported $128M in revenue, DNC generated a reported $371M (Block Club, Politico)

• "Get Into the Spooky Sights and Sounds of the Season with CTA"

• Block Club checks out the Gaslight Club a trapped-in-amber piano bar in the O'Hare Hilton lobby that's very easy to reach from the Blue Line

