Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, October 16

• Good news: Before its 10/20 eviction, Greyhound owner FlixBus says it's finalizing a month-to-month lease with station landlord (Sun-Times, Block Club)

• Future of Chicago-area transit hangs in balance as state lawmakers wrap up hearings on agency funding, oversight (WTTW)

• Should city pay for new Bears stadium? West Side voters can weigh in on November ballot (Block Club)

• Man, 20, found shot to death inside SUV that crashed into tree Wednesday around 3 AM on 5700 block of N. Central in Jefferson Park (ABC)

• A Streetsblog reader says a pickup driver crashed from DLSD into a tree Sunday night near the Lakefront Trail at Recreation Drive

• Legendary Chicago retailer Ron Kozy passes away at 82 (Bicycle Retailer)

• The Open House Chicago architecture festival is this weekend. Block Club offers tips on what to check out.

