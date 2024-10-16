Skip to Content
Streetsblog Chicago home
Streetsblog Chicago home
Log In
Today's stories are presented by
Today's stories are presented by Freeman Kevenides Law Firm.
Sponsored by Transit Tees

Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, October 16

8:57 AM CDT on October 16, 2024

Image: Copenhagenize.com

Sponsored by:

• Good news: Before its 10/20 eviction, Greyhound owner FlixBus says it's finalizing a month-to-month lease with station landlord (Sun-Times, Block Club)

• Future of Chicago-area transit hangs in balance as state lawmakers wrap up hearings on agency funding, oversight (WTTW)

• Should city pay for new Bears stadium? West Side voters can weigh in on November ballot (Block Club)

• Man, 20, found shot to death inside SUV that crashed into tree Wednesday around 3 AM on 5700 block of N. Central in Jefferson Park (ABC)

A Streetsblog reader says a pickup driver crashed from DLSD into a tree Sunday night near the Lakefront Trail at Recreation Drive

• Legendary Chicago retailer Ron Kozy passes away at 82 (Bicycle Retailer)

• The Open House Chicago architecture festival is this weekend. Block Club offers tips on what to check out.

Did you appreciate this post? Please consider making a tax-deductible donation, to help keep Streetsblog Chicago's sustainable transportation news and advocacy articles paywall-free.

John Greenfield

In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John writes about transportation and other topics for additional local publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city on foot, bike, bus, and 'L' train.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog Chicago

Protected Bike Lanes

Enthusiasm for curbs: CDOT has added concrete protection to the West Side’s Douglas and Franklin boulevards

October 15, 2024
Today's Headlines

Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, October 15

October 15, 2024
Streetsblog Chicago

The big picture: Rony Islam from Chicago, Bike Grid Now! and Lincoln Parker Molly Fleck discuss the citywide impact of Dickens plaza removal

Active Transportation Alliance Advocacy Manager Alex Perez also provided a statement.

October 14, 2024
See all posts