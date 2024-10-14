Today’s Headlines for Monday, October 14

Sponsored by:

• "CTA Proposes Balanced 2025 Operating Budget That Charts the Course for a Transit Riding Experience Better Than Pre-Pandemic/2019"

• 2 killed, 1 injured Monday around 1:40 AM in Bronzeville rollover crash outside Chicago Police Headquarters (ABC)

• SUV driver fatally struck adult male pedestrian Monday around 4:20 AM in outbound lanes of I-290 near 17th Avenue in Maywood (CBS)

• 4-year-old girl among 4 hospitalized after crash Sunday around 2:45 AM in 6700-block of South Stewart Avenue in Englewood (ABC)

• 6 arrested after groups steal boxes off trains on UP-W Line near Lake/Lockwood in Austin, halting Metra traffic (NBC)

• Working Bikes, celebrating 25 years of volunteer work, has donated over 100,000 bikes to people in Central American and African countries (Sun-Times)

