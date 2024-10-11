Today’s Headlines for Friday, October 11, 2024

Sponsored by:

• "No fare increases in Metra’s proposed $1.1b operating budget for 2025."

• Block Club: CTA Wants Your Feedback As It Creates ‘Roadmap’ For The Future"

• Block Club: Streetscape Upgrades Coming To Brighton Park’s Archer Avenue

• Proposal for a 4 to 3 road diet with bike lanes on Oakton Street in Skokie, where a driver killed Carlos Medina, 37 on his bike, last month

• Chicken soup for Safe Streets advocates' souls: After turning SUV driver failed to yield moped rider, boy, 12, apply pressure until EMTs arrived (Sun-Times)

• Semi driver overturned off Edens Expy. in north suburbs (ABC)

• "Let CTA Get You Over the Finish Line to and from the 2024 Bank of America Chicago Marathon"

