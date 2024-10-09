Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, October 9

• WTTW: State lawmakers on efforts to merge CTA, Metra and Pace: "We need a central agency" (WTTW)

• Driver, 26, charged in deadly hit-and-run on Stevenson Expressway on 9/8 around 5:05 AM (FOX)

• Driver, 47, arrested for deadly DUI crash involving pedestrian on Dan Ryan Expressway Sunday around 1:45 AM (WGN)

• Driver injured after they were stuck on Metra SWS tracks in New Lenox and train struck their vehicle (ABC)

• Driver crashed through barrier, hit lightpole around 7 AM today near Dan Ryan Expressway near 93rd (FOX)

• Near Irving Brown stop, 194 affordable units for domestic abuse survivors with 18 car spots; 130 market-rate units with 54 spots, get key OK (Block Club)

