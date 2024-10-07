Skip to Content
Streetsblog Chicago home
Streetsblog Chicago home
Log In
Today's stories are presented by
Today's stories are presented by Freeman Kevenides Law Firm.
Streetsblog Chicago

Today’s Headlines for Monday, October 7

9:25 AM CDT on October 7, 2024

Image: Copenhagenize.com

Sponsored by:

• Metra pushes for permanent Loop-O'Hare service despite low ridership during DNC pilot (NBC, Trains.com)

• Sedan driver fatally struck man walking Saturday around 12:10 AM in 500 block of South Homan, image of car released (Sun-Times)

• Hit-and-run driver killed bike rider, 56, Sunday around 3 AM in 200 block of South Larkin Avenue in Joliet (CBS)

• Car driver fatally struck person walking across Dan Ryan Expressway Sunday around 1:46 AM near 82nd Street in Chatham (ABC)

• Owner of Supermercado Almita, 5957 N. Clark, sweeps the protected lane in front of his shop as part of his daily morning tasks (BillyJoe)

Tribune: Parents, siblings and survivors embark on 5-day, 100-mile bike ride to fund pediatric cancer research

• John took a deep dive into Chicago transportation references in "The Matrix," including a map of local intersections mentioned in film's fictional, illusionary city

ELPC Thinks webinar "A Better World With Fewer Cars" with Daniel Knowles, author of "Carmaggedon," today at noon

donate button

Did you appreciate this post? Please consider making a tax-deductible donation, to help keep Streetsblog Chicago's sustainable transportation news and advocacy articles paywall-free.

John Greenfield

In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John writes about transportation and other topics for additional local publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city on foot, bike, bus, and 'L' train.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog Chicago

Neighborhood Greenway

Berwyn! Take a virtual bike ride from the channel to the lake, mostly on Berwyn Avenue, thanks to new contraflow lanes east of Clark Street

While this itinerary detours several blocks onto Balmoral Avenue, next year that shouldn't be necessary.

October 5, 2024
National Association of City Transportation Officials (NACTO)

Today’s Headlines for Friday, October 4

October 4, 2024
Sponsored by GOGO Charters - Chicago

Today’s Headlines for Thursday, October 3

October 3, 2024
See all posts