Today’s Headlines for Monday, October 7

• Metra pushes for permanent Loop-O'Hare service despite low ridership during DNC pilot (NBC, Trains.com)

• Sedan driver fatally struck man walking Saturday around 12:10 AM in 500 block of South Homan, image of car released (Sun-Times)

• Hit-and-run driver killed bike rider, 56, Sunday around 3 AM in 200 block of South Larkin Avenue in Joliet (CBS)

• Car driver fatally struck person walking across Dan Ryan Expressway Sunday around 1:46 AM near 82nd Street in Chatham (ABC)

• Owner of Supermercado Almita, 5957 N. Clark, sweeps the protected lane in front of his shop as part of his daily morning tasks (BillyJoe)

• Tribune: Parents, siblings and survivors embark on 5-day, 100-mile bike ride to fund pediatric cancer research

• John took a deep dive into Chicago transportation references in "The Matrix," including a map of local intersections mentioned in film's fictional, illusionary city

• ELPC Thinks webinar "A Better World With Fewer Cars" with Daniel Knowles, author of "Carmaggedon," today at noon

