Today’s Headlines for Friday, October 4

9:32 AM CDT on October 4, 2024

Image: Copenhagenize.com

• Metra mulls expanding service from Union Station to O'Hare (Crain's)

• CTA: Bike rider hospitalized in fair condition after "they hit the rear corner of an EB #52 Kedzie bus" 6:22 PM near 26th/Kedzie in Little Village (ABC)

• Speeding Jeep driver ran red and struck truck today around 2:45 AM at Marquette/Damen in W. Englewood, truck's trailer hit building (FOX)

• It's official: Armitage/Ashland/Elston is your most despised annoying intersection's most despised annoying intersection (Axios)

• Woman, 23, charged with attempted murder for Red Line shooting Monday morning in Edgewater (Block Club)

• Garfield Park Conservatory starts charging entry fee for non-Chicagoans (Block Club)

• Sun-Times: Schwinn led the bicycle industry from Chicago for a century before losing its way

