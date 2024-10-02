Skip to Content
Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, October 2

9:23 AM CDT on October 2, 2024

Image: Copenhagenize.com

• Check out CDOT's new Transportation Demand Management Strategies for
Transit-served Developments report

• Semi driver fatally struck person outside car after crash Tuesday around 4:20 AM on I-294 near I-55 in Western Springs (NBC)

• Elmwood Park mom found car whose driver blew stop sign, seriously injured her son on bike Sunday 4:20 AM 80th and Cressett, wants police action (CBS)

• Red Line halted, shuttle buses requested on North Side after person on NB Red train leaving Argyle around 8:46 AM had a gunshot wound in arm (ABC)

• Work starts on $33.5M affordable housing development at long-vacant Earle School In Englewood, 0.4 miles from Ashland/63rd Green station (Block Club)

• WGN News checks out Chicagoans Who Bike, "a storytelling project to help City leaders better understand who is cycling"

CTA hosts a second citywide career fair Thursday 10/10, 10 AM - 2 PM, Olive-Harvey College, 10001 S. Woodlawn

• Little Village Environmental Justice Organization hosts Harvest Festival, Saturday 10/12, 2-7 PM at Semillas de Justicia Garden, 2727 S. Troy

• A free, legal bike ride is planned for the Chicago Marathon route the night before, 10/12, 11:30 PM from Art Institute Museum, 111 S. Michigan

• UIC Urban Transportation Center hosts discussion of Autonomous Mobility on Demand as a possible "last mile" solution, Thursday 10/17, 12-1 PM online

